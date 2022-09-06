Pembina Parent & Tot Skate launch party on next week

Initial Sept. 13 event to include Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Skating for young families in Morinville and surrounding areas is becoming more affordable because of a partnership with Pembina Pipeline Corporation. Beginning this September, admission to the newly named Pembina Parent and Tot Skating program, running on Tuesday mornings from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Landrex Arena, will be free.

The program is open to children aged seven or younger accompanied by an adult or responsible family member aged 16 or older and is part of a multi-year agreement with Pembina that aims to increase access to recreation programming.

In addition to ongoing support for the Morinville Leisure Centre, Pembina recently awarded a grant to purchase four more skating aids to replace aging equipment and increase support for skaters of all ages and abilities.

To celebrate, the Town of Morinville is hosting a launch party on Tuesday, September 13, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The free drop-in event will offer great giveaways, fun activities, family-friendly music, and features Hunter, the beloved mascot of the Edmonton Oilers.

“Pembina jumped at the opportunity to sponsor the program and were equally happy to provide funds for skate trainers because they’re committed to diversity and inclusion,” said Teena Hughson, Community Engagement & Partnerships Specialist for the Town of Morinville. “We’re also very excited to have Hunter join us for the launch party; it’s going to be a great time for everyone involved.”

To learn more about the Morinville Leisure Centre, including the wide range of drop-in and registered programs launching this fall, call 780-939-3450 or visit www.morinville.ca