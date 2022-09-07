Chamber Gala coming up next month with a casino theme

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s business gala

by Stephen Dafoe

With nominations closed for this year’s business awards, the Chamber committee will soon pick the winners ahead of this year’s gala on Oct. 20 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

“It honours our business community and the best of the businesses,” said Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Roberta Pawluk. “It’s a great way to meet fellow business owners, network, and see what’s new in town.”

Pawluk said the Chamber had added a large number of new businesses over the summer, four of those in the past week alone.

This year’s gala has a casino theme, a concept chosen from a business community survey conducted earlier this summer. Pawluk said the casino theme won by a wide margin of 80 per cent.

With the cards and casino theme, the Chamber is hoping to have a few casino tables set up purely for fun and are hoping to have two of Alexander First Nation’s fashion designers provide a fashion show.

The Chamber is hoping for solid attendance again this year after a couple of years of not having an event.

“With the end of the pandemic, being closed in for two years and not being able to do a whole lot, people are looking to get out to bigger functions now,” she said.

Tickets are available at the chamber office at $70 per ticket or $490 for a table of eight. The doors to this year’s gala opening at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, with dinner at 7 p.m. and awards presentations at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Morinville & District Chamber online.