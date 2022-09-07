Food: 5 healthy facts about strawberries

(NC) Did you know strawberries are one of the healthiest fresh fruits? Here are some healthy facts about everyone’s favourite berry.

1. They support the immune system. Just one cup of strawberries has 95 per cent of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.

2. Strawberries are full of beneficial nutrients, including potassium, folate, fibre and antioxidants known as polyphenols.

3. The high levels of vitamins C and B combined with the folate, fibre and antioxidants make an ideal combination for heart health. Strawberries may strengthen cardiac muscles and reduce cholesterol in the blood vessels and arteries.

4. Strawberries have zero sodium, fat or cholesterol.

5. A naturally sweet and low-calorie snack, one serving of strawberries has less sugar than an apple and only half the calories of a banana. In fact, a serving of eight strawberries is only 50 calories.

Strawberry farmers along the California coast grow nearly 90 per cent of U.S. strawberries, which can be found in Canada year-round. Find more nutritional information at californiastrawberries.com/enjoy-8-a-day.