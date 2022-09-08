Morinville RCMP seeking witnesses to a dangerous driving incident

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Aug. 27, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Morinville RCMP were dispatched to a disturbance at the Fable Gardens Hall. The investigation into what occurred is ongoing, however, police are interested in speaking to potential witnesses.

A small group of teenagers/young adults may have witnessed a vehicle leaving the parking lot adjacent to Fable Gardens Hall. RCMP are interested in speaking with those people to help identify a vehicle that left the parking lot as they walked past on the roadway.

Please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 if you have any information regarding this incident or if you were a witness to these events. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.