Official Statements on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, Sept 8. Below are statements from government officials on Her Majesty’s passing.

Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“For most Canadians, we have known no other Sovereign. Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives. Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada’s modern history. Over the course of 70 years and twenty-three Royal Tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major, historical milestones.

“She would proclaim ‘it was good to be home’ when returning to her beloved Canada. She was indeed at home here, and Canadians never ceased to return her affection.

“Her Majesty vowed to devote her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank Queen Elizabeth II for honouring this vow and for a lifetime of service.

“Her Majesty’s reign spanned so many decades – a period when we came into our own as a confident, diverse, and forward-looking country. It is her wisdom, compassion, and warmth that we will always remember and cherish.

“Today, a page has not only been turned, but a chapter in our shared history has drawn to a close. I know Her Majesty’s service to Canada and Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. The coming days will be a period of mourning for Canadians, as it will be for all Commonwealth citizens, ending with a national day of mourning when a commemorative service will be held to mark the passing of our Sovereign.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I express our heartfelt condolences to members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

Statement from Conservative Leader Candice Bergen following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Hon. Candice Bergen, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition, released the following statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II:

“It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Conservative Party of Canada, I want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal family.

“As a proud Commonwealth country, we grieve with unspeakable sadness the loss of our longest-reigning monarch. Her Majesty’s sense of duty to Canada was both deeply held and demonstrated in her actions.

“As Queen of Canada, she was not only a witness to our historical evolution as a modern, confident, and self-assured nation – she was an active participant. She was with us to open the St. Lawrence Seaway. She presided over our centennial celebrations. Later, she even opened the Olympic Games in Montreal.

“Many will say today that her passing marks the end of an era, but truly, Her Majesty presided over two eras in Canada’s national life.

“Twenty-five years after she opened Canada’s Parliament for the first time, Her Majesty signed the Constitution Act. In so doing, she granted Canada the ability to amend our constitution with full autonomy and entrenched the Charter of Rights and Freedoms firmly into Canadian law. This profound moment clearly defined the beginning of a new era for Canada as a fully self-governing nation, while maintaining strong ties to the history that made us who we are.

“While our country has been cast into mourning, our thoughts are with her entire family, and especially to His Majesty, Charles. Long may he reign.”

Statement by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Honourable Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta on the Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

“Along with millions of people around the world today, I was saddened to learn about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of all Members of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal family. My thoughts are also with all countries of the Commonwealth whom Her Majesty faithfully served throughout her remarkable reign. A beloved sovereign and a respected figure among leaders the world over, Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of our nation’s historical and continuing connection to the British monarchy and also of the role of the constitutional monarchy in Canada.”

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II:

“I join Albertans, Canadians and the peoples of the Commonwealth in deepest grief and sorrow at the death of Her late Majesty the Queen.

“The long and glorious reign of Canada’s Sovereign has ended, and with it what Sir Winston Churchill called the second Elizabethan Age.

“For almost all of us, she is the only Canadian Monarch we have ever known. In an ever-changing world, she was for us a bedrock of stability and continuity, a ceaselessly gracious and dignified presence in our lives.

“Her late Majesty gave her whole life in service to her people and to the institutions that are the safeguards of our parliamentary democracy and liberties. Continuing her public duties into the seventh decade of her reign and her 96th year, it seemed like she was an eternal presence in our lives. And so today’s sad news is for me and for many a terrible shock, as something permanent in our lives has given way.

“On her many visits to Alberta, Her late Majesty demonstrated a deep affection for this place and its people. Her name will live on forever here, on schools and streets, roadways and buildings, and indeed Mount Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Elizabeth Range of our majestic Rocky Mountains.

“The late Queen was a woman who held a quiet but deep Christian faith. And so I join with countless people here and around the world in praying for the repose of her soul and the consolation of the Royal Family. She would have meditated many times on the parable of the talents, so I hope that she will finally hear the words: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.’

“Thank you, Your Majesty.

“And may God save The King.”

Statement from Lt. Governor Lakhani on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Following is a statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II:

“My husband, Zaheer, and I join with our fellow Albertans and all Canadians in mourning the passing of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and in remembering everything that the Queen meant to our nation.

“Her late Majesty was a part of our shared identity as Canadians. Through the decades, the Queen’s presence was woven into the very fabric of our society. Her late Majesty reigned with grace, dignity and compassion. She joined Canadians in our triumphs, shared in our grief and steeled our resolve in times of trial. Above all, the Queen was an ever-present symbol of the valued principles, attitudes and strengths we share as Canadians and as members of the Commonwealth family.

“Albertans were privileged to welcome Her late Majesty to our beautiful province on numerous occasions over the years. We will treasure The Queen’s legacy in Alberta and will strive to honour the principles of service and citizenship that were hallmarks of Her late Majesty’s long and glorious reign.

“On behalf of all Albertans, I extend deepest sympathy to His Majesty King Charles and all members of the Royal Family. God Save The King and may the wonderful traditions of the Crown in Canada continue to flourish during his reign.”

Her Honour, the Honourable Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta

NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman and Nicole Goehring, MLA for Edmonton-Castle Downs and Loyal Opposition Liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces, made the following joint statement:

“We join the Premier, the Prime Minister, and all Canadians in mourning the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

“Queen Elizabeth II earned the love and respect of generations of Canadians. From her dedicated service in World War II to her heartfelt message of strength during the pandemic, the Queen was a unifying voice of comfort, stability and hope through many trying times and historic moments.

“Elizabeth II was Canada’s longest-serving Head of State, and most Canadians have never known another. Albertans have lined the streets to see her each and every time she visited our province, including when she opened a new pediatrics ward at the Red Deer Regional Hospital in 1990 and when she attended the Calgary Stampede in 1951, 1959, 1973 and most recently in 2005. We know she will continue to be honoured and remembered fondly for years to come.

“On behalf of Alberta’s NDP, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and all those mourning across the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Commonwealth.”

Statement from Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma

On behalf of Town Council and the residents of Morinville,

I would like to extend deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Throughout most of our lives, the Queen’s presence has been

felt by all. For 70 years, she reigned with grace, dedicated her life

to public service and demonstrated exemplary leadership.

I encourage each of us to take a moment to honour

Her Majesty’s memory in our own individual way.

Mayor Simon Boersma