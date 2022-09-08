Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some of the photos our and your lenses captured over the past week.

Jesse Mercier sent these shots taken Sunday night just before 8 pm. showing the Morinville area covered in Smoke from the Jasper wildfire.

Sunday night’s moon was bathed in orange. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of mallards rest on the shore of the Morinville Fish & Game Association Pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A cedar waxwing sits on a branch at the Morinville Fish & Game Association Pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A red-necked grebe at the Morinville Fish & Game Association Pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Red Eye Tournament ran in Morinville this past weekend at the Skyline Sports Field Ball Diamonds. We popped by Saturday to take a few shots. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Thursday night’s moon phase was waxing crescent at 32.2% illumination. We happened to catch a plane passing by as the photo was taken. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Greater yellowlegs doing their thing in the waters along the Morinville Leisure Centre trail. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Canada Geese take off from a storm pond along East Boundary Road. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Don Boutilier sent us this video of a moose he spotted during his travels.

A rainbow over the fields east of Morinville Wednesday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photos