Alberta RCMP release long weekend traffic stats

by Morinville Online Staff

The Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 Labour Day long weekend saw Alberta RCMP and their enforcement partners on the road looking for bad drivers.

Police conducted enforcement initiatives across the province resulting in a total of 2,302 traffic tickets.

Almost 46 per cent of the tickets (1,058) were for speeding. Another 74 tickets or 3 per cent was for distracted driving. 85 impaired driving charges were also levied throughout the province. Alberta RCMP also responded to several motor vehicle collisions, which unfortunately resulted in a total of four fatalities.

For more traffic safety information, follow the Alberta RCMP on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.