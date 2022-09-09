Morinville Legion receives Community Facility Enhancement Program grant from province

by Lucie Roy

The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville was successful in its application for a Community Facility Enhancement Program.

A cheque for $22,993 was presented to the Branch at their Executive meeting this week with Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert in attendance.

The grant funds will provide an opportunity for upgrades to the building.

The Community Facility Enhancement Program creates an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to upgrade, redevelop or construct public-use community facilities.

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville President Hal Schneider accepting the cheque on behalf of the Branch from Dale Nally MLA Morinville- St.-Albert.

Morinville Legion members with Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert at the cheque presentation which took place this week at the Executive meeting.

L to R. standing- Bev Lussier Secretary, Larry Blazeiko 2nd Vice, Hal Schneider President, Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert, Mike Adams 1st Vice and Lisa Adams. seated Ken Amor Project Manager, Marty Lussier, Phil Morrow, Mark Pasqualetto Sgt-At Arms and Joe Jacob.

Legion Project Manager Ken Amor, Legion President Hal Schneider and Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert at the cheque presentation held this week at the legion.