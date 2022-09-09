Morinville Library offering two programs this month

In this week’s Book Bites video, Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Jessica Shappard talks about the youth and seniors programs available at the library this month.

There is still time to come in and pick up a Fall Scavenger Hunt form at the Morinville Community Library, then join them on September 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to make your own fall art will the items you found. No registration is required for this event open for ages 5 to 9.