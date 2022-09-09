Town and Province hosting books of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

With the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 yesterday, both the province and town are setting up books of condolence for Albertans to sign.

“For many of us, Her Majesty is the only monarch we’ve ever known, essential to our identity as Albertans and Canadians,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Friday. “In this period of mourning, let’s come together in expressing our compassion and support for the Royal Family, whose devastating loss we share.”

The province has set up an online book of condolence, through which messages may be expressed. That book is available at alberta.ca/QueenElizabethMemorial.

Albertans can also visit the following provincial buildings and government centres to provide handwritten condolences.

Weekdays and weekends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alberta legislature: 10800 97 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Government House: 12845 102 Avenue NW, Edmonton

McDougall Centre: 455 6 Street SW, Calgary

Weekdays only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Medicine Hat Provincial Building: 346 3rd Street SE

Lethbridge Provincial Building: 200 5 Avenue S

Red Deer Provincial Building: 4920 51 Street

Grande Prairie Provincial Building: 10320 99 Street

Fort McMurray Provincial Building: 9915 Franklin Avenue

An online gallery of photographs is available at alberta.ca/QueenElizabethMemorial.

The Town of Morinville also has a book of condolence and invite residents to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by signing a book of condolences at Morinville Civic Hall – 10125 100 Avenue.

“On behalf of Town Council and the residents of Morinville, I would like to extend deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” wrote Mayor Simon Boersma in an official statement Thursday. “Throughout most of our lives, the Queen’s presence has been felt by all. For 70 years, she reigned with grace, dedicated her life to public service and demonstrated exemplary leadership. I encourage each of us to take a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in our own individual way.”

The book of condolence will be available for signing in the Town foyer on Friday, September 9 from noon until 4:30 p.m., Monday, September 12 and Friday, September 16, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.