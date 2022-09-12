Pembina Parent & Tot Skate Launch Party rescheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

submitted by Town of Morinville

The Town of Morinville has rescheduled the party to celebrate the launch of the free Pembina Pipeline Parent & Tot Skate to Tuesday, September 20. This change is to honour the mourning period on the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Pembina Parent & Tot Skate Launch Party, which features the Edmonton Oilers’ mascot Hunter, is now being held on Tuesday, September 20 from 9:45 until 11:45 a.m. at Morinville Leisure Centre in the Landrex Arena. This free, drop-in event will offer great giveaways, fun activities, and family-friendly music.

Because the mourning period does not impact regular operations, parents and caregivers may continue to drop into scheduled recreation programming at the Morinville Leisure Centre, including the Pembina Parent & Tot Skate that takes place on Tuesdays from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.

The Pembina Parent & Tot Skate is open to children aged seven or younger, accompanied by an adult or responsible family member aged 16 or older, and is part of a multi-year agreement with Pembina that aims to increase access to recreation programming. To learn more about this event or the wide range of drop-in and registered programs launching at the Morinville Leisure Centre this fall, call 780-939-3450 or visit www.morinville.ca