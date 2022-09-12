Rotary holds 25th anniversary gala [Photos]

Above: Elyse Prince accepted a cheque for $2000 for Sturgeon Victim Services from Rotary Community Services Chair Monty Johnson during the Rotary’s 25th-anniversary gala.

photos by Lucie Roy

The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon held their 25th Anniversary Gals on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Approximately 200 people attended the event, including a few members from Westlock and two of the Rotary Clubs in St Albert.

Two $2000 cheques were presented, one to Sturgeon Victim Services with Elyse Prince accepting on their behalf from Rotary Community Services Chair Monty Johnson and Linda Ladouceur accepting a cheque on behalf of the Morinville Community Library.

The video presentations, recognition of Club Founders and Memorial Moment were followed by entertainment with the Barre 44 Band.

Band members included lead guitar Travis Brenneis, drummer Jason LaFlamme, keyboardist Nick Borle bassist Matt Harrison and vocalist Kessia Brenneis.

One of the singers at the event was Kessia Brenneis of Barre 44 Band.

Emcee for the event Kathleen Johnson and Garry Hodgins.

Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon President Joe Dwyer spoke to the audience about the club and its accomplishments made possible with community support.