Rotary’s Lav III monument arrives but more work to do

Above: Rotary members taking time for a fun photo – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

Dubbed the Guardian of the Town by some of the workers on site, the Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) III monument was delivered to the Morinville Leisure Centre site on Friday morning.

Once the rig mats were placed on the pathway, the crane arrived, followed by the LAV III on a low-bed trailer.

The LAV III was lifted onto the platform and welded in place.

Rotarian Jayson Wood is a member of the Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon LAV III Monument Committee which was instrumental in bringing the LAV III to Morinville.

“There is still much work to be done on the site before the Grand Unveil on October 2nd,” Wood said Friday morning.

Rotary members at the site for the special event included Jayson Wood, Pat Tighe, Gerald Van Bruggen, Travis Belanger, and Brian Reed.

Not in the photo were Joe Dwyer and Gord Putnam.