Fort Saskatchewan RCMP respond to attack on teen

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On September 15, 2022, shortly before noon, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a call of an assault in progress on 101 Street near 97 Avenue, Fort Saskatchewan.

It was reported several youths were assaulting a lone teenage male, and a passerby stopped to provide assistance. The suspects continued the attack despite the witness stopping to assist, and then fled in a small red car.

An 18-year-old male was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A 16-year-old male, who is a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and is currently awaiting a Judicial Interim Release Hearing.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP continues to investigate and are asking for any witnesses or anyone with video or dash cam footage, to contact the Detachment at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.