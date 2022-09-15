Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Beauty and the Beast stopped by the Morinville Farmers’ Market on Sunday, Sept. 11. From left: Michelle McClinton, The Beast, Beauty, three-year-old Caroline Ring and her mom. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Heather May holds a sign her children made for her to bring to a protest advocating for crossing lights at 100 Avenue and Grandin Avenue in Morinville as well as improved pedestrian safety throughout town. Approximately 20 people, including all of Council and Catholic School Board representatives, attended the protest and interview with Edmonton’s Global News on Thursday morning. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville resident Marcy Nolin, who organized the gathering, speaks to Global news on the intersection and traffic safety. Global also interviewed Mayor Simon Boersma and Greater St. Albert Catholic Superintendent Dr. Clint Moroziuk. – Lucie Roy Photo

Elyse Prince accepted a cheque for $2000 for Sturgeon Victim Services from Rotary Community Services Chair Monty Johnson during the Rotary’s 25th-anniversary gala. – Lucie Roy Photo

Linda Ladouceur also accepted a cheque for $2000 for Sturgeon Victim Services from Rotary Community Services Chair Monty Johnson during the Rotary’s 25th-anniversary gala. – Lucie Roy Photo

Dubbed the Guardian of the Town by some of the workers on site, the Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) III monument was delivered to the Morinville Leisure Centre site on Friday morning. Rotary members Jayson Wood, Pat Tighe, Gerald Van Bruggen, Travis Belanger, and Brian Reed. took time from the work of placing the monument for a fun photo – Lucie Roy Photo

Tuesday night’s moon was waning gibbous at 87.43% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Long-exposure shots at Heritage Lake on Wednesday night show a sky full of stars. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

J-F Gauthier sent us this shot on Sunday, reminding us that “there is still time for the bees to enjoy the delicious nectar before fall.”

Rachelle Namchuk (back row – third from right) poses with her dance family at the grand opening of Movement Dance Studio on Sunday, Sept. 11. The new studio offers a variety of dance styles. We published a full story on the new business on Tuesday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A group of greater yellow legs take flight across Heritage Lake this afternoon. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Musée Morinville Museum Coordinator Donna Garrett sets up a display of photographs of former Morinville and area schools. The photos and map will be added to the museum’s one-room schoolhouse display. The Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A crow sits on a branch of a dead tree. – Stephen Dafoe photo

Saturday night’s Harvest Moon rose bright in the evening sky. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A couple of nighttime, long-exposure shots were taken east of Gibbons Thursday night as the moon rose. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Don Boutilier sent us these two shots of the setting sun.

Steph Mantie sent us this interesting photo of a moment in time.

On Wednesday afternoon, 1000 Rainbow Trout measuring approx. 20 to 25 centimetres were delivered from the Sam Livingston Fish Hatchery in Calgary to the Morinville Fish & Game Pond. Fisheries Technician Darren McAleese was on hand to release the fish. – Lucie Roy Photo

The annual stocking of the water bodies is made possible through a partnership between The Alberta Conservation Association, the Town of Morinville, and the Morinville Fish & Game Association. Stocking takes place in the spring and again in the fall. – Lucie Roy Photo