Residents, council and school board gather at 100 Avenue and Grandin over safety concerns

photos by Lucie Roy

Approximately 20 people gathered at Circle K on the corner of Grandin Avenue and 100 Avenue to support organizer Marcy Nolin’s call for action on safety at the intersection and elsewhere in Town.

Recent collisions on 100 Avenue as well as long-standing safety concerns elsewhere in the community led Nolin to contact Edmonton’s Global News to help raise awareness of a problem that has been a concern to residents for years.

Nolin was interviewed for the segment along with Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma and Greater St. Albert Catholic Superintendent Dr. Clint Moroziuk.

The topic of pedestrian safety was discussed at Tuesday night’s Council meeting, and the Mayor also released a statement to media as well as on social media.

Heather May holds a sign her children made for her to bring to a protest advocating for crossing lights at 100 Avenue and Grandin Avenue in Morinville as well as improved pedestrian safety throughout town.

Morinville resident Marcy Nolin, who organized the gathering, speaks to Global news on the intersection and traffic safety.

Mayor Boersma is interviewed by Global.