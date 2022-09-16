In this week’s Book Bites video segment, Sarah Snihurowych talks about the Morinville Community Library’s survey and how you can participate and the prizes available for doing so.
Book Bites video segments are produced by Soaring Pig Studios.
In this week’s Book Bites video segment, Sarah Snihurowych talks about the Morinville Community Library’s survey and how you can participate and the prizes available for doing so.
Book Bites video segments are produced by Soaring Pig Studios.
© 2010-2022 Pawn Marketing & Publishing Inc.
Be the first to comment