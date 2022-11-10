Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos captured by our and your lenses this week.

Above from left: Janessa Piché, Isabella Harding, Jillian Andrews, and Amy Begg rehearse one of the choreography numbers from the upcoming MCHS production of Legally Blonde. The show will run Dec. 14 to 16. Click here for the full story. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Heather LaPointe shared this shot of the moon taken early Tuesday morning.

A Military History Living Library evening was held on the evening of Friday, November 4, at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. It followed an earlier event for students in the afternoon. Click here for full story – Lucie Roy Photo

The Morinville Fire Department was dispatched at 8:04 p.m. Sunday night after a 911 call was received indicating there was a fire at the Morinville Plaza and Suites located at 10219 100 Avenue. Twenty-seven people were evacuated from the hotel. Click here for full story. – Stephen Dafoe Photo