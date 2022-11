Despite minus 15-degree weather, Morinville and area residents gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Branch No. 176 to observe Remembrance Day. Approximately 200 came out Friday morning.

Below is a gallery of photos by Stephen Dafoe

In addition to a number of wreaths placed on the cenotaph at the Legion, one was also placed at the Rotary Lav III Monument east of Morinville on the Morinville Leisure Centre grounds. Photos below by Lucie Roy.