Morinville Kings win in shootout

by Stephen Dafoe

It was neck and neck between the Morinville Senior AA Kings and the visiting Lacombe Generals Saturday night with the game decided in a shootout.

The Kings led 2-1 after one, but found themselves trailing 4-3 after two. The third period saw the Kings push the game to a 4-4 tie, only to have that toppled at 13:26 when the Generals picked up a shorthanded goal. But the Kings once again brought it to a tie, and once again to have that taken away with just under eight minutes left in the game. Capitalizing on a powerplay opportunity, Alden Dupuis tied the game again off assists from Romano Morrison and Kyle Harris.

Dupuis, Mikey Mantello, and Richard Kelly each scored for Morinville during the shootout to give them a 3-2 edge and the game.

Saturday night’s 7-6 win for the Kings brought the club to a 5-1-0 record, one point behind the second-place Generals and two points behind the league-leading Camrose Crush.

The Kings’ next two games are road games. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the Kings take on the Bonnyville Pontiacs, and on Saturday, Nov. 26, the Kings face the Camrose Crush.