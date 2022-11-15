Chamber and Farmers’ Market planning series of Christmas Markets over the next month

by Stephen Dafoe

Christmas and general gift shoppers have several opportunities to shop local, shop small, and find something unique for their holiday gift-giving in December.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce and Morinville Farmers’ Market has planned four Christmas Market & Craft Fair events. The first two take place this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Two additional markets will occur at the same location and time on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11.

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk said the 19th and 20th events are sold out as far as vendor space is concerned. Pawluk noted there are 72 vendors scheduled to showcase their wares over those two days. Room is still available for the Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 events, but Pawluk is anticipating those shows to also be full.

Last year’s market saw more than 2000 people through the doors. The Chamber is expecting more of the same this year.

“We have an amazing variety of vendors this year,” Pawluk said. “You can buy everything from Christmas dinner to something to wear to Christmas dinner.”

Pawluk said the motivation behind the four events was twofold: bring more opportunities to shop locally and because last year’s events had a waiting list.

“We thought if they had additional dates, they will come,” Pawluk said, noting they hope to see solid turnouts for the event as in the past. “There’s something different at every market, so we have different vendors at each and every single one. Come and support your local community. If we don’t use our local services, we won’t have our local services. Shopping here can make all the difference.”

Vendors interested in participating in the Dec. 4 and 11 shows can contact the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce at 780-939-9462 or by emailing the Chamber at market@morinvillechamber.com.