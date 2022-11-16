Morinville Jets fall to Merchants

Above: The Morinville Jets played a rare Tuesday night home game Nov. 15 and fell 6-2 to the visiting St. Albert Merchants, ending a six-game winning streak for the Jets. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets’ six-game winning streak ended at home Tuesday night after falling 6-2 to the visiting St. Albert Merchants.

Heading into Tuesday night’s game, the Jets and Merchants both sat with 11-3-1 records and 23 points. Outpacing the Jets’ 93 goals to 82 this season, the Merchants occupied second place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division, the Jets-third place.

A win for the Jets would have pushed them ahead of the Merchants in wins and points, giving them second place.

The Jets opened Tuesday night’s game on a solid note, leading the Merchants 2-1.

That fortune reversed itself by the end of the middle frame, with the Jets trailing the Merchants 4-2.

Another 20 minutes saw the Merchants keeping the Jets off the board while amassing another two goals for their tally.

The Jets now sit two points behind the Merchants and three points behind the West Division’s leading Beverly Warriors.

The Jets play two more games at home this week, Saturday against the Beverly Warriors at 8 p.m. and Sunday night against the North Edmonton Red Wings at 7:30 p.m.

The last outing between the Jets and Warriors resulted in an overtime loss for the Jets. The last time they faced the Red Wings, they fell 5-4.