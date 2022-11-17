Book Bites: Library’s STEAM club explores a variety of disciplines

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library has started a STEAM club, but it’s not about turning water into vapour-although it could be.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, and the Library is starting its Studio Creative Club to explore those topics for students aged 9 to 12.

“We’re going to be meeting Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Jessica Sheppard. “We’re going to be doing science experiments; art projects-we’re going to be playing board games, and it’s just to promote creativity in different areas of life.”

The Library has already held two events, and the next scheduled dates this month are Monday, Nov. 21 and Nov. Wednesday, 23.

Sheppard said all the upcoming dates are on the Library’s website at MorinvilleLibrary.ca. Registration is required and can be done at the Library.