MCHS holds awards night

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) 2021/22 Achievement Awards Night was held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Wednesday night. The evening was an opportunity to celebrate and honour the achievements of all students.

Greetings and Opening Prayer was by MCHS Principal Mr. Damon Clayton, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. Clint Moroziuka and Morinville Ward Trustee Mr. Rene Tremblay.

This was followed by a Land Acknowledgement by Jordan Weeres.

The Masters of Ceremonies for the event Ms. Susanne Christensen and Mrs. Corinna Cormier kept a tight schedule to accommodate the 303 awards to 201 students for a total of $20,523.00.

The five Outstanding Student Awards included the Coach Rowein Alumni Basketball Scholarship

presented by Pat Froment to Carter Rousseau, the George Soetaert Memorial Award to Evan Charrois, Janae Tulloch Memorial Award to Sofiya Chvojka, the MCHS Above & Beyond Service Award presented to Abby Christensen and the MCHS HOWLS Award to Logan Bolingbroke.

In the Skills Canada National Competition Kirsten Whitfield received Gold in Cabinet Making and was presented a banner to be displayed at the school. Whitfield was the recipient of the Graham Crush Memorial Senior Award, RAP Scholarship and the Gr 10-12 Fabrication/Const. Technology Award.

In the 2022 Provincial Skills Canada Competition Evan Charrois was a Gold Medalist in Joinery. Charrois was also presented with a Banner that is to be displayed at the school. Charrois was also the recipient of the St. Albert Kinsmen Service Award,

the Shozo Tomita Cultural Award, Merit Contractors, Morinville Historical & Cultural Society and Schulich Leader Scholarships.

The Governor’s General Award was presented to Maysen Wedman, who was also the Grade 12 Top Rutherford recipient and received the awards for Business Community Math 30-1, English 30-1, Chemistry 30 and Biology 30.

Other award recipients included Jaxon Girard for the Fred Scharmann Spirit Award, Carter Rousseau for the Coach Rowein Alumni Basketball Scholarship,

Nadi Cater for the Roger Champagne Memorial Bike Award, Jillian Andrews for the Peter Gibeault Lion Quest Award Gr 10-11, and Trinity Matsuba for the Gr 11 Top Rutherford and Turner ‘Kaizen’ Award for Excellence in Writing Gr 11.

Awards were presented in Career & Technology Studies, Fine Arts, Cultural & Religion, Turner Goldsmith ‘Kaizen’ Award, Leadership Awards, Service Awards, Grade 12 Business Community, Grade 12 Scholarships, Grade 9, 10 and 11 Academic & Achievement and the Grade 9,10, 11 and 12 Honours and Alexander Rutherford Scholarship.

