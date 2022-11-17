Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Joe Jacob sent us these photos of the Morinville Legion Branch No. 176’s Community Christmas Tree. The Legion has wooden bulbs available for $5 that can be brought home, painted and hung on the tree. Monies will be used for their Annuals Kids’ Christmas Party on Dec 3rd. For full details, visit the Legion’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MorinvilleLegionbranch176

The Morinville Legion Branch No. 176 Colour Party leads a short parade in front of the Legion on Remembrance Day, Friday, Nov. 11. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mayor Simon Boersma presented a wreath on behalf of the residents of Morinville at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

In addition to those placed at the cenotaph Friday morning, a wreath was placed at the Rotary’s LAV III Monument, located on the Morinville Leisure Centre grounds east of town. – Lucie Roy Photo

Last Thursday’s moon was waning gibbous at 98.32% illumination in a clear sky. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Don Boutilier sent us these photos taken on his photography travels.

From left: Marlene Pelletier, Diane Tellier, and Morinville Historical and Cultural Society President Paulette Houle stand by the miniature Christmas village display, set up in the Musée Morinville Museum on Wednesday in time for the annual Lite Up The Nite Festival. The museum’s Christmas displays will be viewable throughout the season. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Dennis and Dale Belanger stand by their display of international nativity scenes at the Musée Morinville Museum. The display will be up at the museum until Dec. 20. The museum is open Wednesday through Thursday from noon until 5 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo