Kings fall to Pontiacs on the road in close game

by Stephen Dafoe

The Bonnyville Pontiacs defeated the Morinville Kings 8-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Tied 1-1 after one, and 3-3 after two, the visiting Kings found themselves trailing 6-3 by the middle of the final frame.

Richard Kelly and Thomas Carr closed that gap for the Kings at 9:09 and 5:44, respectively, but the club still lacked one to push it to overtime.

The Pontiacs fired their final goal on a powerplay opportunity into an empty net with six seconds left in the game.

Sunday’s road loss brings the Kings’ record to 5-2-0 and third place in the North Central Senior AA Hockey League. They sit one point behind second-place Lacombe Generals and four points behind the league-leading Camrose Crush.

The Kings play Camrose on the road Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m.