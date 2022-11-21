Morinville Jets one for two over the weekend

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets did not have the week they would have liked. After falling 6-2 to the visiting St. Albert Merchants on Tuesday night, the Jets won one and lost one over the weekend in back-to-back home games.

The Jets started the weekend with a hammering 7-0 win over the visiting Beverly Warriors on Friday night but dropped a 5-2 decision to the visiting North Edmonton Red Wings.

Friday night’s game saw the Jets leading 2-1 after one, 3-1 after two and driving home another four goals in the last period to take it 7-0. Kyle Buchanon picked up a natural hat trick across three periods, giving the Jets their second through fourth goals. Buchanon would pick up another goal later in the third.

Sunday afternoon’s game was a different story and outcome. The Jets trailed the Red Wings 2-1, and 5-1, before pocketing their second and last goal midway through the final frame.

This past week’s two losses and a win bring the Jets to a 12-5-1 record and a drop to fourth place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

The Jets play the Regals on Friday night and the Mustangs on Sunday. Both games this week are road games.