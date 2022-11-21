Morinville RCMP seek assistance to locate missing person

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate missing 25-year-old Roy Burnstick. Roy was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022 on Alexander First Nation. Morinville RCMP wish to locate Roy to confirm his wellbeing.

Roy Burnstick is described as:

5′ 10”

160 lbs

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Wearing a plaid shirt, grey hoodie, pants, grey slip-on boots bb cap carrying a backpack.

If you have been in contact with Roy Burnstick, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

