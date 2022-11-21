Santa Store Auction’s 25th-anniversary event breaks fundraising record

Above: Auctioneer Brad Ward auctions off the final item of the night, a Pit Boss Pellet Grill donated by Smokehouse Grills & Supplies – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The 25th Annual Santa Store Auction in support of the Midstream Support Society took place Saturday, Nov. 19, at Coach’s Corner in Morinville, and organizers were thrilled that the event raised the highest amount of money to date.

Saturday’s auction raised $26,000 for the cause, including the bids, 50/50 draw, and donations. That number is $8,645 (50%) higher than last year’s $17,355.

The 120 auction lots, donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals, raised $22,165, or an average of $184.70 per lot.

Donations were required to book tables for the event. Table sales generated $1,080 for the Morinville Food Bank.

The annual auction is Midstream’s largest revenue source to help families in need provide a Christmas experience for their children.

This year’s event proceeds will expand beyond the general mandate to provide toys and gifts for children who would otherwise not receive them.

Committee member Lisa Piche told Morinville Online prior to the event that this year the organization, in addition to making sure there were toys under the tree for families, would also help take care of other needs.

“We’re going to make sure we have toys under the tree, but we want to make sure that if a bill hasn’t been paid, or there’s some kind of stress— the washing machine’s not working—that we can pay for the actual problem,” Piche said at the time. “Sometimes, it’s not toys. Sometimes, it’s something else.”

Anyone who knows a family who could use support this year can contact Kim Mills at the Town of Morinville 780-939-4361.

Event Emcee Tina Gougeon holds a canvas print as auctioneer Brad Ward takes bids for the item. In total, bids accounted for $22,165 of the $26,000 raised. – Stephen Dafoe Photo