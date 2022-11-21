Sturgeon Sting Replay

Here is an overview of the Sturgeon Sting AA this past week.

U13AA

The U13AA Sting lost both games over the weekend, falling 11-2 to the visiting St Albert Knights on Saturday and 7-1 to the Leduc Roughnecks on Sunday.

The Sting play the Camrose Vikings this Saturday at home at noon as part of the Sting Day event in Morinville.

U15AA

The U15AA Sting played and won both of their weekend games, defeating the SSAC Pro Hockey Life 7-3 on the road Saturday and the MLAC Alumni 6-2 at home on Sunday.

Saturday’s game saw the Sting leading 2-0 after one, 3-2 after two before advancing to a 7-3 final.

Marek Marczak picked up a hat trick during the game.

Sunday’s home game saw the Stings’ 6-2 win built of two goals each period, dominating the Alumni’s first- and third-period single goals.

The Sting sit in thrid place in their division with an 8-5-0 record.

They play the Fort McMurray Bouchier Jr Oil Barons at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. as part of the Sting Day in Morinville.

U18AA

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting played and won both of their outings this past week, defeating the visiting PAC GS Construction Saints 9-2 on Saturday and defeating the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers 9-2 on the road on Sunday.

Saturday’s game saw the Sting leading the Saints 5-1 after the first 20 minutes, and building that to 7-1 after 2. Although the Saints pocketed one in the final frame, it was far too little for the Stings pair, which built them to a 9-2 win.

William Kinsella picked up a hat trick during the game, followed by Ryker MacPherson and Ryan Rivard, each of whom pocketed a pair. Jaime Visser and Steve Andusiak contributed the other two goals to the Stings’ tally.

Sunday’s road game saw the Sting leading 3-0 after one, and 6-0 after two. The Sting advanced their lead to 7-0 before the Rangers scored. That goal was answered six seconds later to make it 8-1 for the Sting. Both sides would score again, giving the Sting another 9-2 win.

The Sting sit in second place in their division with a 9-4-0 record.

The U18AA Sting plays the MLAC Screwpiles at home on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Sting Day in Morinville.

Sting Day Coming Up

The Sting AA program is holding a Sting Day in Morinville on Saturday, Nov. 26, where there will be games from the U11, U13, U15, and U18 teams. Details on times are below.