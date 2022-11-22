Food: A decadent make-ahead brunch for the ultimate weekend feast

(NC) Whether you’re a French toast enthusiast or prefer bacon and eggs, it’s hard to beat this perfect, over-the-top version of the classic brunch recipe. Plus, since the hands-on time is the night before, you can still get your beauty sleep and wake up ready to tuck in. Try out the recipe:
Overnight baked French Toast
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients
French toast
- 9 large eggs
- 1 loaf (675 g) Villaggio white bread
- 3 cups (750 ml) whole milk
- 3 cups (750 ml) whipping cream
- 3/4 cup (180 ml) white sugar
- 2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla
- 1 tsp (5 ml) cinnamon
- Zest of 1 orange
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Optional: 1 ½ oz Amaro or Luxardo
Sauce:
- ½ cup (125 ml) butter
- 1 cup (250 ml) brown sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) whipping cream
Toppings:
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) powdered sugar
- Fresh blueberries, raspberries
- 2 cups (500 ml) whipped cream
- 1 cup (250 ml) maple syrup
Directions
- Lightly grease a large 3-quart, 13 x 9 inch, baking dish with butter or cooking spray.
- Slice Villaggio white bread slices into halves. Leave crusts on and arrange in baking dish.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs then, add in milk, whipping cream, vanilla, sugar, orange zest, cinnamon, salt and Italian liqueur, if using.
- Gently pour the egg and milk mixture evenly over all of the bread slices, pressing down to submerge any floaters. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- The next morning, preheat oven to 375°F (190° C), and remove the baking dish from the refrigerator and set aside.
- In a small saucepan, over medium high heat, melt butter, then, mix in brown sugar, cinnamon, a pinch of salt and the 2 tbsp cream. Cook for approximately 5 minutes, until butter and sugar mix melts and is incorporated.
- Drizzle the brown sugar butter mixture evenly over the entire baking dish of soaked bread, bake uncovered for 35 to 45 minutes – longer for a browner and crunchier top.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
- Sprinkle with fresh berries, dust with powdered sugar, and serve with whipped cream and maple syrup.
