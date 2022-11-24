Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your camera lenses captured this past week.

Local professional photographer Mick Mahon Jr. sent us these four great nature shots.

Barbara MacArthur sent us this shot taken out her back window.

Male downy woodpecker looking for food. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Monty Johnson, Community Service Chair of the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon, presented cheques of $1000 to the Knights of Columbus (Pat Earles) for their Ham Drive. – Submitted Photo

Monty Johnson, Community Service Chair of the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon, presented a cheque for $1000 to the Morinville Food Bank (Ken Skjeversen) for Christmas Hampers. – Submitted Photo

Last week, Shell Canada brought their robotic dog, Gadget, and their team to present to the grade 5-9 STEAM Academy students at Four Winds Public School in Morinville. Students got to learn about future opportunities at Shell Canada, equipment used on the job, as well as interacted with Gadget. This was the kick-off to the STEAM Academy’s coding and robotics unit. – Submitted Photos

Canada Post Foundation presented Gibbons preschool association with a $500 cheque. – Submitted Photo

Mayor Simon Boersma poses with Santa Clause (aka Stephen Dafoe) at the Santa Auction on Saturday, Nov. 19. – Simon Boersma Photo

Morinville Art Club members Monty Johnson and Sarah Hall show some of the art for sale at the Morinville Farmers’ Market Christmas Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 19. The market will run twice more before Christmas on Dec. 4 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Councillor Scott Richardson talks to a resident at the Budget Open House. – Lucie Roy Photo