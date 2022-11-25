Morinville’s new pumper truck arrives

Above: Morinville Fire Department firefighters push the Town’s new $1.1 million pumper truck into the Don Found Fire Station on Friday afternoon. The ceremony pays homage to a centuries-old tradition. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville’s new $1.1 million pumper truck was pushed into the Don Found Fire Station Friday afternoon, not because of mechanical issues but as part of a Firehall tradition dating back to the 1800s.

In those days, firefighters would unhitch horse-drawn wagons and hand-drawn pumpers and push them back into the station after the call. That tradition has continued for the past two centuries, with fire departments worldwide pushing in new gear when it is received. The Morinville Fire Department has done so with its last two purchases; the $850,000 Rescue 5 unit in 2013 and the $1.2 million Ladder 4 in 2010.

Friday’s push-in ceremony saw the arrival of the Department’s new 500-gallon pumper truck built on a Quantum chassis with a 450-horsepower Cummins L9 engine. The mid-placement tank is capable of putting out foam or water and the pump operates at 1500 gallons per minute.

“What we have here in Morinville is due to the support of council, both past and present, for the Morinville Fire Department. This equipment is key to our performance in our emergency response,” said Fire Chief Brad Boddez. “This engine has been two years in the making, and we are excited to have this unit in service for our community.”

The new truck, approved in 2020, was paid for in two installments of $550,000 in the 2021 and 2022 budgets.

The Town says four criteria played a role in selecting the new pumper truck: visibility and space, ergonomics, serviceability, and maneuverability.

The front of the truck will have a fire bell signed by Chief Boddez and inscribed as follows:

It’s About:

Those We Serve

Those We Serve With

Those who allow us to Serve

The truck arrives

Firefighters line up for the truck’s arrival.

From left: Henry Kennedy-Croft, Shea Mercer, and Everett St. Dennis flex some muscle in front of the Morinville Fire Department’s new muscle, a $1.1 million pumper truck. – Stephen Dafoe Photo