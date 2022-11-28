Sturgeon Composite High School holds awards night

Above: Ron Kur (right) presented the Ron Kur Scholarship of $10,000 to Cole Zapesocki and Shayne Soetaert. – Submitted Photo

Sturgeon Composite High School held their annual Awards Night on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the first in-person event in two years. In total, $250,000 in scholarships and bursaries were given out, the most ever awarded by Sturgeon Composite High School.

“This was made possible thanks to our sponsors, who continue to support and encourage excellence in our schools,” said Sturgeon School Division Manager of Marketing and Communications Lauren Walter. Particularly noteworthy is that, for the first time, two of our students were awarded the new Ron Kur Scholarship: a $10,000 scholarship awarded to two Sturgeon Composite High School students with outstanding academic achievement and exemplary community and school involvement.”

Below is a complete list of this year’s awards and recipients:

Below are some submitted photos from the event: