Morinville holds annual Lite Up The Nite Festival [photos/video]

Above: Morinville held its annual Lite Up the Nite Festival on the weekend and capped it Saturday night with the fireworks display. Here is our video of the display. Below are some photos from other activities over the weekend.

Mrs. Claus and Santa await children to take photos with. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Seven-year-old Lincoln Winterhalt works on his Christmas tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ninety-three-year-old Warner Jensen works on his Christmas tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Minstrels perform for festival attendees. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Lynn Gosselin and company put on an excellent acrobatics act Saturday at the cultural centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The performers put on two shows Saturday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo.

100 Avenue was lined with residents and visitors for the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end of the parade. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

One of the floats this year contained the bell from St. Jean Baptiste Church. – Lucie Roy Photo

Mayor Simon Boersma pulls the switch to lite St. Jean Baptiste Park after the parade. – Lucie Roy Photo

St. Jean Baptiste Park is lit for the Christmas season. – Lucie Roy Photo