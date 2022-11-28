Morinville Kings drop one on the road

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings fell 7-5 on the road against the Camrose Rush, the league’s top-ranked and undefeated team.

The loss was not without effort from the Kings, who outshot the Rush 57-43.

After a scoreless opening frame for both sides, the Kings trailed Camrose 4-3 after two. Although the Kings added another two goals in the third period, it was two short for the three Camrose added to the board.

Saturday night’s road loss bring the Kings to a 5-3-0 record and third place in the league, three points behind second-place Lacombe Generals and six points behind the Camrose Crush.

The Kings return home on Saturday, Dec. 3 to face the Red Deer Rustlers at 8 p.m.