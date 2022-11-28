Sports Shorts: Sting Roundup

by Stephen Dafoe

Here is an overview of the Sturgeon Sting AA week.

U13AA

The Sturgeon U13AA Sting won one and lost one over the weekend, defeating the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks 5-3 on Friday night and falling 10-3 to the visiting Camrose Vikings on Saturday during Sting Day at the Landrex Arena.

Friday’s game saw the Sting come back from a 1-0 first period and 3-2 second period to keep the Canucks scoreless in the final frame while piling on three goals to take the game 5-3.

Saturday’s game saw the Sting fall from a 2-1 opening frame to trailing 4-2 after two and 10-3 by the game’s end.

Riley McQuade picked up a pair of goals during the game.

The Sting play two home games this week, the PAC Saints Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. and the Leduc Roughnecks Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2:45 p.m.

U15AA

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting played just one game this past week, Saturday’s match-up against the visiting Fort McMurray Bouchier Jr Oil Barons. In that contest, the Sting fell 11-4.

Trailing 3-0 after one, the Sting found themselves with a 6-2 deficit after two. Scoring another two early in the final frame, but Fort McMurray piled on another five to give themselves an 11-4 win.

The Sting play the visiting Lloydminster Blazers on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

U18AA

The U18AA Sting played just one game this weekend, a home game against the MLAC Screwpiles on Saturday during Sting Day in Morinville. In that outing, the Sting pulled off a 9-0 victory.

Sting backstop Parker Lewis stopped all 17 of Lloydminster’s chances during the game.

Starting the day 1-0, the Sting quickly escalated their tally to 5-0 after two and capped it at 9-0 after the final 20.

William Kinsella picked up a natural hat trick over the second and third periods, and Jamie Visser also picked up a pair during the game.

The Sting play the Fort McMurray Bouchier Jr Oil Barons Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at home.

Below are a few shots from the U13AA game on Saturday, Nov. 26.