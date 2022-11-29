Letter: Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Project underway

The Knights of Columbus, St. Anne Council, are pleased to announce that they will be coordinating the Christmas Hamper Project for Morinville and district. Last year over 100 hampers containing food and children’s toys and gifts were distributed to needy families in our community. The success of this project relies on the generosity and cooperation of the churches, service groups, businesses, and countless individuals in our communities.

The Knights welcome donations of children’s toys and gifts to the following drop-off sites: Napa Auto Parts, Home Hardware, and local banks. Residents are reminded to donate children’s gifts that are new or in excellent condition (unwrapped please). Financial contributions may be directed to the office at the St. Jean Baptiste Parish or Napa Auto Parts. Cheques are to be made to St. Jean Baptiste Parish (tax receipts will be issued), and the monies will be used to purchase food items for the hampers.

Individuals and families who are eligible to receive hampers are contacted by Social Services. Anyone who requires assistance should phone 939-3953 (Mid-Stream Thrift Store) or 939-4361 (Town of Morinville).

Residents of Morinville who are aware of individuals or families in need of assistance should not hesitate to phone on their behalf. Those who are eligible to receive Christmas Hampers and/or gifts should phone one of the numbers listed above NO LATER THAN Friday, December 16th. The distribution of the hampers is planned for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at the Rendezvous Centre between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pat Earles