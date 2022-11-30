Former Zoo demolished in Morinville

photos by Lucie Roy with files from Colin Smith

The Zoo, a well-known Morinville landmark, was demolished on Tuesday.

The Zoo began its life as the Victoria Hotel and was built by Joseph Perra prior to 1910. Ownership changed many times over the years, and eventually, the building became known as the Morinville Hotel and later The Zoo.

The property at 10010-100 Avenue, where the former bar stood, came under town ownership as a result of a tax forfeiture and was sold.

In an update on the land sale provided to council in October, Planning and Economic Development Manager T.J. Auer said the sale was on an as-is, where-is basis and at fair market value based on the town appraisal, so council approval was not required.

However, the town could only recuperate back taxes as well as expenses and administrative fees as part of owning and selling the property. Any additional proceeds from the sale must go to the former property owner.

Timely demolition of the current building was a condition of the sale, with the grace period set at 90 days.

New ownership of the property has not been disclosed to date, and it is not known what future plans for the property are.

Historical photos of the hotel can be found on the provincial archives.