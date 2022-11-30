St. Albert RCMP check-stop nets 16 offences at city’s north end

by Morinville Online Staff

St. Albert RCMP Traffic Services teamed up with several partnering agencies to conduct a large-scale Alberta Checkstop on St. Albert Trail at the north end of the city on Sunday, resulting in 16 offences.

The check-stop, which ran for roughly five hours, stopped approximately 600 motorists. Of that number, ten drivers were removed from the roadway for being suspended drivers, contravening alcohol requirements of their licenses, or failing roadside drug and/or alcohol screening. Police say numerous provincial charges were also laid throughout the operation, including uninsured vehicles, open alcohol in a vehicle, and some Wildlife Act violations.

“With the number of vehicles that were checked, the amount of drivers making the poor choice to drive after consuming drugs or alcohol is still concerning,” said Corporal Curtis Harsulla of St Albert RCMP Traffic Services in a media release Wednesday. “The target is ZERO impaired drivers on our roadways in order to make sure everyone gets home safe.”

Sunday’s Check-stop kicked off the holiday season impaired driving detection campaign for St. Albert RCMP and Municipal Enforcement Officers. Police say drivers can expect to see officers and Check-stops throughout St. Albert from now into the New Year.