Book Bites: Morinville Library Scavenger Hunt starts today

If you took part in the Morinville Community Library’s Halloween Scavenger Hunt, you’ll know the rules for their Christmas Scavenger Hunt, which starts Dec. 1 and runs until Dec. 31.

All you have to do is grab your sheet from the staff and find the Christmas objects hidden around the library. Once you find them, your name is entered into a draw for some great Christmas-themed items.

See the video above for details.

Book Bites are produced for the Morinville Community Library by Soaring Pig Studios.