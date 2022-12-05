Feds contributing $7 million to modernize Legal Arena and Curling Club

Above: The Legal Arena and Cuyrcling Club – Town of Legal Photo

by Morinville Online Staff

The Town of Legal is receiving $7,159,360 from the Government of Canada through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program to modernize its arena and curling club. Randy Boissonault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, made the announcement Monday. Legal’s contribution to the project is $1,789,840.

This funding from the feds will let Legal modernize and expand the building’s structure and increase the facility’s energy efficiency by 18 per cent. The modernization includes a larger ice surface, more dressing room space, and a community activity area. The feds say the improvements are anticipated to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 31.8 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 59.4 tonnes annually.

“Today’s investment into Legal’s hockey and curling rink is more than just upgrading community infrastructure, but breathing life back into a recreational facility at the heart of their community,” Boissonnault said. “A revitalized social space where residents and visitors can celebrate sport, cheer on family members and friends at tournaments, and connect with each other through their shared love for our national pastimes.”

Legal’s Mayor Trina Jones said the town’s hockey and curling rink facility is an important focal point of recreation activities for residents of the community and surrounding areas.

“The Legal Arena & Curling Rink Retrofit Project will ensure continued access to community services and programs in a safe, barrier-free, modern, and energy-efficient facility,” Jones said. “The retrofit project would not have happened without the funding assistance from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program. On behalf of the Town of Legal, we would like to extend our appreciation to the Government of Canada for this timely funding.”

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program will provide $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.