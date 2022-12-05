Kings fall to Red Deer

The Morinville Sr. AA Kings fell 7-5 Saturday night at home to the visiting Red Deer Rebels.

The club’s third consecutive loss brings their record to 5-4-0, nine games into the 14-game season. The Kings currently have 10 points and are in fourth place, three points behind the Westlock Warriors, five points behind the Lacombe Generals, and six points behind the league-leading Camrose Crush.

The Kings’ next two games are on the road. They play Westlock Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. and Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:15 p.m.