Food: The cheesiest chips ever for movie night!

(NC) Craving chips but not a fan of the processed ingredients on the label? This homemade, spicy chips recipe comes together in a snap. It’s perfect for a keto diet and has all the goodness of an avocado from Mexico and all the deliciousness of parmesan! All that’s left to do is catch up on your favourite tv show while it cooks.

Cheesy Avocado Spicy Chips Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 Ingredients 1 large ripe avocado from Mexico

1 tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

¼ tsp (1 ml) garlic salt

¼ tsp (1 ml) smoked paprika

1 pinch of cayenne, to taste

¾ cup (175 ml) freshly grated parmesan cheese Directions Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, mash the avocado with the lemon juice until well pureed. There can be some small lumps, this will add nice colour to the chips. Add the spices and cheese until well incorporated. Place dollops of roughly 1 tbsp onto the baking sheet spaced two to three inches apart. Using a second sheet of parchment paper, cover the dollops and flatten them with the back of a spoon or your palm in order to make circles approximately three inches wide. Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes before gently flipping and cooking another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove onto a cooling rack to let dry completely and crisp up. You can do this in two batches or cook on two baking sheets at the same time.