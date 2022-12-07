Former Morinville Mayor Ted Code passes

Mayor Ted Code (third from left front row) passed away Nov. 29.

by Lucie Roy

It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Ted Code announce his passing on November 29, 2022.

He was a resident of Morinville since 1988, married to Louise Patricia Horstman (August 1944- January 2017) and had a B.Sc in biology and geography.

Code embodied the aspirations of the community, a person able and willing to serve as a catalyst, bringing different sectors together to realize the potential that is Morinville.

Friends describe him as a comrade, companion, confidant, cohort, encourager, supporter, teacher advocate and a true parent and mentor to children.

Code was elected to Town Councillor in 1992 and Mayor in 1995 and served as Mayor from 1995 to 2001.

He believed in working together for a better community-which is what he ran on in his campaign for Mayor.

His vision for Morinville was not to reach any set size but to be a community in which, regardless of its size, people can move here and feel the same sense of belonging that he found. He believed what will make our community is the spirit within it. It does not matter whether people are here for 5 or 50 years; what matters is that they can be a part of this community while they are here, and their time here is quality time.

He was involved with Operating Recycle Saturday and obtained a grant to build the Morinville Regional Recycle Centre, organized the annual household Toxic Roundups for the area, and helped to create the Capital Region Forum.

He was on the Morinville Environment Board- development of the new Park Stewardship Program, working on local Conservation Strategy and Friends of the Morinville Public Library assisting in various fundraising events such as Love Your Library day.

In 1995 he asked Morinville for their support and cooperation. Through meetings and forums people asked for town beautification, a bus service, a Cadet Corps, more historical and cultural interpretation, a walking trail and a paved skating rink for skateboards, roller blades and ball hockey.

These were accomplished and much more without the rise in taxes. The town was awarded 3 blooms out of 4 with Communities in Bloom, the historical street names were erected, the monument reconstructed.

He worked to establish the 3061 1 CER) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (RCACC)Cadet Corps in Morinville because it was a great opportunity for our youth. A call went out for volunteers to help start a cadet Corp in town and thanks to Mayor Ted Code, who was a long time Cadet League Rep it became reality and in 1999 the Corp stood up.

He promoted the acquisition of 16.5 additional hectares of recreation land in town. Formerly known as “Rubicon Lands,” this general neighborhood includes four Skyline Ball diamonds, the Fish and Game pond and clubhouse and incorporated walking Trails.

He continued to lead a youth group at the Morinville United Church.

Family friend Bev Lussier said he was also involved with the Junior Forest Wardens, of which she volunteered with.

He supported the growth of Morinville’s library services because he recognized the importance of public libraries.

He helped start recycling in town and supported environmental initiatives.

He was respected both inside and out of town and established partnerships with regional neighbours.

In March 1999, at the Province of Alberta 24th Legislature Third Session it was introduced at the Assembly an exchange delegation between Donnacona, Quebec and Morinville.

The Donnacona Mayor and six others were led by group leaders Mayor Ted Code, Morinville council and administration and business owners from the community.

He recognized Morinville’s potential as a military strong link and the need to build a community they‘ll want to live in.

When the new military families moved in he spoke to a Corporal who did two tours in Bosnia. It was obvious that many of the soldiers who served in conflicts around the world today were younger than him and served in little-known places that do not directly affect much of the rest of the world.

They also no longer lived on military bases isolated from the rest of us, but live beside us in our communities. When they are called away our communities are affected.

In July 2001, he received the award of “Honorary Canadian Peacekeeper” from Brigadier-General E.S. Fitch, Commander of the Land Force Western Area. The presentation was made at the Change of Command ceremony for Land Force Western Area and 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group.

He was recognized for both his personal and the town’s support of local peacekeepers that were in Bosnia during rotations 6 and 7. In the commendation presented by the outgoing commander of Land Force Western Area Brig.-Gen Edward Fitch, he was praised for his repeated demonstration of a high degree of support to local troops. Fitch was also appreciative of the town flying the NATO flag during the Bosnian deployment. The flag was symbolic of Morinville’s support and was a source of pride for those soldiers.

It also provided a visual testament to the families remaining behind that their sacrifice and that of their loved ones deployed was appreciated by the citizens of Canada.

The flag had been flying in front of the Town Offices since March 2000 and lowered April 2001. Soldiers in the two rotations of troops to the NATO mission were predominately from Land Force Western Area and returned in late March and April. Many of those soldiers and their families resided in Morinville.

During Exercise Palladium Response Ted assisted the Army by portraying the mayor of a Bosnian village. In thanks for his help, he and several other local mayors were flown to Bosnia to visit with local troops.

He was a strong advocate for health services and was appointed to the Aspen Regional Health Authority Board by the Minister of Health and Wellness. Ted worked towards a long-term strategy of transforming Morinville from an exporter of people during the day to a centre that attracts people. This goal included bringing in services such as Aspen House and a public library tied into the Alberta library network a $1.2 million Aspen Health Centre, and industrial/commercial start-ups including Alliance Pipeline A & W and the Shell Station and restaurant.

He was a biologist, and with his wife, Louise, also a biologist (deceased) ran a private consulting firm working with industry, government and public groups in the natural resource field. They were also involved with the Woodlot Association of Alberta.

He worked to develop policy at the provincial and national levels, including the Public Advisory Committee to the Environmental Council of Alberta, Alberta Conservation Strategy planning, Alpine Club of Canada national park policy planning, Canadian Society of Environmental Biologists- worked on Pearse Inquiry on Federal Water Policy and developed a soil conservation curriculum for junior high.

This is but a brief of his many accomplishments.

Details on his funeral were not available at time of publication.