Gibbons honours Fire Chief

photos submitted by the Town of Gibbons

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Gibbons Fire Department and the Town Of Gibbons put together a Christmas Party where they congratulated Chief Eric Lowe on 25 years of service.

In honour of his dedication to the Gibbons Fire Department and to the Town of Gibbons, the Gibbons Fire Hall has been renamed The Eric D. Lowe Fire Hall.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gibbons Fire Department went throughout Gibbons picking up for the Food Bank, leaving bags of candy as a thank-you for donations. This year the community raised $1,035, and 7464.31 lbs of items for the Food Bank.