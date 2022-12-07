Letter: Jandel Homes hosts successful cocktail reception for Fill a House campaign

submitted by Jandel Homes

Jandel Homes hosted its annual Fill A House cocktail reception and silent auction last night (December 6) at their Meadows of Morinville Sales Centre. They once again partnered with the Morinville Adopt A Family program, which helps ensure that families in Morinville and Sturgeon County enjoy a wonderful Christmas season by providing them with Christmas hampers.

We are so happy to return to an in-person event this year! The last two years, we’ve had to hold our auction online due to Covid, so it was great to see everyone’s faces again last night. We know it’s been a tough couple years for many families, so we are even more blessed to be able to help those in need this Christmas season.

Not counting 2022, the Fill A House campaign has generated over 4,600 toy donations, brought in 9,600 food items and raised more than $109,000 in monetary contributions.

Donations of toys, non-perishable food items and toiletries are being accepted at the Meadows of Morinville Sales Centre until December 9th. The Fill A House Campaign will wrap up with its cheque presentation on December 13th.