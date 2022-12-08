Dance Connection entertaining seniors ahead of Annual Winter Showcase and Rogers Place appearance

Dancers perform in this Morinville News file photo. Morinville Dance Connections will perform at several upcoming events, including their Annual Winter Showcase on Dec. 18. – file photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Local dancers are bringing holiday cheer and magic to seniors at Aspen House and Heritage Lodge ahead of their Annual Winter Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The dancers, ranging in age from three to 12 years old, will perform at Aspen House on Monday, Dec. 12 and Heritage Lodge on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“Performance is an important part of dance as it is a performing art,” said Dance Connections’ Cindy Dewing Ayotte. “Community service is important to us as a studio; we want to set an example for our youth. We are very aware of how important social contact is, especially for seniors.”

The two seniors’ facility visits are a prelude to the Annual Winter Showcase set for the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the Winter Showcase are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Dance Connection (2nd floor, 9818-100 St. in Morinville Monday to Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dewing Ayotte is hoping people come out on the 18th to enjoy some holiday spirit, support the local arts community, and support local youth activity.

But the Annual Winter Showcase is not the only big performance coming up for the area dancers. More than 30 dancers will perform at Harlem Globetrotters event at Rogers Place on Jan. 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. for the

halftime show.

Dewing Ayotte said effort led to the Rogers Place opportunity. “We are inclusive, so all of our students six and up are willing to commit the time and practice to many extra rehearsals and costumes,” Dewing Ayotte said. “Many of our returning troupe love working as a team and experiencing the performance at Rogers Place.”

Family and friends tickets are available through the Dance Connection office until Dec. 20. Call 780-939-5414 for more information.