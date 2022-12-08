Our Morinville: Week in Photos

Here are some photos taken with our and your cameras this past week.

The Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon’s Brian Reed (left) and Monty Johnson (right) presented a $400 cheque to students of Morinville Community High School for their HOWL’s Lunch program. HOWL’s Lunch program rewards students for their honour, leadership, teamwork and spirit. -Submitted Photo

Historical & Cultural Society President Paulette Houle and Chamber President Shaun Thompson with the map donated to the town from Old Town Stettler. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Volume 4(for) History Committee item of the week was the Official Opening of the Civic Plaza Building, which took place December 3 , 1992- a Happy 30th anniversary. – Lucie Roy Photo

Joe Jacob sent us these photos from the Morinville Legion Branch No. 176’s Annual Children’s Christmas Party.

Saturday night’s moon was waxing gibbous at 80.34% illumination. The next full moon, the cold moon, is on Dec. 7. -Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Grinch made the rounds around town on Sunday and in Legal on Saturday. – Lucie Roy Photos

This year the Town of Legal’s Christmas festival was held on Saturday, December 3. Approximately 200 plus community and county residents came out to Legal’s Centennial RV Park and enjoyed an evening of skating, sleigh rides, visiting with animals in the petting zoo, and children wrote letters to Santa, all while young and old took photos the “Big Man Himself, Mrs. Claus and an Ice Queen. Council and volunteers handed out free hot chocolate, cookies and treats for the kids! The Town of Legal would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. – submitted by the Town of Legal