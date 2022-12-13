Police arrest man in relation to multiple poppy box thefts in Fort Saskatchewan

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

During the month of November, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP began multiple investigations into the theft of Poppy Boxes in and around the Fort Saskatchewan area. Through investigation, it was determined that 59-year-old Perry Chernish of no fixed address is responsible for these thefts.

Perry Chernish has been charged with five counts of theft under $5000 dollars. The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are still making efforts to locate him and have issued an arrest warrant.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or witness any suspicious activity, please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.